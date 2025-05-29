Left Menu

Hamilton's Original Cast Reunites for 10th Anniversary Tony Awards Performance

The original 'Hamilton' cast will reunite for a special performance at the 78th Tony Awards to mark the show's 10th anniversary. The celebrated musical's stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and others, will honor the milestone event at the awards, which will be held on June 8, 2025.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:27 IST
Tony Awards (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special performance at the 78th Tony Awards in celebration of the musical's 10th anniversary, Variety reports.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and starred in the Broadway sensation, along with the original actors including Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie Odom, Jr., will grace the stage together once again. The event promises to feature other key performers such as Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Jonathan Groff, among others, bringing a nostalgic return to the theater phenomenon.

Having won 11 Tony Awards, 'Hamilton' became a cultural landmark, capturing Grammys, Oliviers, and the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Its performance was immortalized on film and widely streamed on Disney+ in 2020 during the pandemic. The 2025 Tony Awards are scheduled for June 8, marking a momentous occasion for the fans and artists alike.

