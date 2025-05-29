Fernanda Torres Shines in Upcoming Brazilian Comedy 'Os Corretores'

Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, renowned for her Golden Globe-winning role in 'I'm Still Here,' is set to take the lead in the new film 'Os Corretores.'

The project, reported by Variety, will be directed by her husband, Andrucha Waddington, and promises to deliver a unique tragicomedy centered around the lives of real estate agents.

While the male lead is yet to be announced, Torres, well known for her critically acclaimed performances and prolific writing career, is expected to bring her depth to this intriguing character.