Left Menu

Fernanda Torres Shines in Upcoming Brazilian Comedy 'Os Corretores'

Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres is set to star in 'Os Corretores,' a Brazilian tragicomedy directed by her husband Andrucha Waddington. The film, produced by Conspiracao, focuses on real estate agents and begins production later this year, adding another feather to Torres' distinguished career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:51 IST
Fernanda Torres Shines in Upcoming Brazilian Comedy 'Os Corretores'
Fernanda Torres (Image Source: Instagram/@theacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, renowned for her Golden Globe-winning role in 'I'm Still Here,' is set to take the lead in the new film 'Os Corretores.'

The project, reported by Variety, will be directed by her husband, Andrucha Waddington, and promises to deliver a unique tragicomedy centered around the lives of real estate agents.

While the male lead is yet to be announced, Torres, well known for her critically acclaimed performances and prolific writing career, is expected to bring her depth to this intriguing character.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025