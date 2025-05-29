Return of Sacred Relics: Bridging Cultures through Spiritual Heritage
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati is leading a delegation to bring back the holy relics of Lord Buddha from Vietnam to India. The relics, significant to Buddhists worldwide, were displayed in Vietnam for Vesak celebrations. This event highlights the cultural ties between India and Vietnam.
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati is set to head a delegation tasked with repatriating the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from Vietnam to India, officials confirmed Thursday. Kambhampati is scheduled to embark on this cultural mission from New Delhi to Vietnam on Friday, according to Raj Bhavan sources.
Speaking before the delegation's departure, Kambhampati emphasized the honor of escorting Lord Buddha's relics back to India, a journey that symbolizes the deep-rooted cultural bonds shared with Vietnam. He underscored the significance of this venture in bolstering the historical friendship between the two nations.
The relics, which are of immense spiritual value to Buddhists globally, had been in Vietnam for the UN Day of Vesak celebrations, commemorating Buddha's life events. These were showcased across Vietnam, supported by various Indian cultural bodies, and are to be returned on June 2, concluding a notable chapter of cultural diplomacy.
