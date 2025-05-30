Chidiya: A Soulful Film Finds a Voice with Pocket FM Partnership

Pocket FM has announced a significant collaboration with the film 'Chidiya', aimed at promoting meaningful storytelling. This partnership will introduce the film to Pocket FM's 200 million listeners, encouraging support for cinema that transcends fleeting trends.

'Chidiya', directed by Mehran Amrohi and produced by Faqhrul Husaini, is a gripping narrative about two young boys growing up in Mumbai, portrayed by young talents Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak. The film explores themes of dreams, family, and authenticity.

The collaboration underscores Pocket FM's commitment to cultural storytelling, also highlighted by their recent initiative to revamp 'Shaktimaan' as an original audio series, showcasing their dedication to projects that influence India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)