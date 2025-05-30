Crafting Spaces with Soul: The Story of About the Space

In a bustling world of interior design focused on fleeting trends, About the Space stands firm, emphasizing meaning over mere aesthetics. The firm, led by principal designers Aneri Shah and Richa Shetty, redefines designing spaces as a narrative-driven process, ensuring every project resonates with the client's life story.

Eschewing the speed-obsessed industry norms, About the Space takes on limited projects to maintain quality and intimacy. This deliberate exclusivity allows for a deep dive into clients' lives, transforming spaces into true reflections of personal experiences, rather than superficial displays of style.

About the Space not only prioritizes aesthetics but also functionality, sourcing materials that age gracefully and incorporating practical yet luxurious designs. The studio's work pays homage to cultural histories and traditions, creating spaces that are not just visually appealing but are remembered for years. For more, visit their website or follow their journey on social media.