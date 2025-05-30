ROARRR! Lucknow's Streets Light Up with Parimatch's LAKHY Crew Drive

Last week, Parimatch, the leading global gaming platform, captivated Lucknow with its LAKHY Crew Drive. The high-energy roadshow enlivened the city streets, offering fans a thrilling prelude to the Indian T20 League final.

The event took place on May 25, covering 35 kilometers and six iconic landmarks, transforming each into a vibrant celebration of cricket. Parimatch's Brand Hero, LAKHY THE TIGER, led the energetic drive, rallying fans with giveaways and interactive experiences.

Attendees were encouraged to engage by registering on the Parimatch platform for a chance to win instant prizes. The roadshow underscored Parimatch's promotion of the 'JEET KA TYOHAAR' Grand Tournament, featuring a substantial prize pool and exclusive rewards.