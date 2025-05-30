Left Menu

Political Giants Unite for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary Bash

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, prominent Indian political leaders, are set to participate in a grand celebration in honor of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The event, organized by Mahadev Jankar, signifies political alignment shifts following his dissatisfaction with the BJP's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:55 IST
Political Giants Unite for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary Bash
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, major figures in Indian politics, are scheduled to attend a commemorative event for the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. Notably, this event is organized by Mahadev Jankar, a former BJP ally, marking a significant moment of political recalibration.

Jankar, who served in the BJP-led Maharashtra government and is from the Dhangar community, has now shifted alliances towards the opposition. His dissatisfaction stemmed from the BJP's handling of the 2024 assembly elections, which prompted him to take independent political strides.

The gathering aims to honor Ahilyabai Holkar and her legacy as a revered queen of the Holkar dynasty, while also representing a crucial moment for Dhangar community representation and Jankar's evolving political journey.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025