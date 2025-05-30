Political Giants Unite for Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary Bash
Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, prominent Indian political leaders, are set to participate in a grand celebration in honor of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The event, organized by Mahadev Jankar, signifies political alignment shifts following his dissatisfaction with the BJP's decisions.
Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, major figures in Indian politics, are scheduled to attend a commemorative event for the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. Notably, this event is organized by Mahadev Jankar, a former BJP ally, marking a significant moment of political recalibration.
Jankar, who served in the BJP-led Maharashtra government and is from the Dhangar community, has now shifted alliances towards the opposition. His dissatisfaction stemmed from the BJP's handling of the 2024 assembly elections, which prompted him to take independent political strides.
The gathering aims to honor Ahilyabai Holkar and her legacy as a revered queen of the Holkar dynasty, while also representing a crucial moment for Dhangar community representation and Jankar's evolving political journey.
