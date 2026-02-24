Tributes Pour In for J Jayalalithaa on 78th Birth Anniversary
On the 78th birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, paid rich tributes. Jayalalithaa was remembered for her welfare-driven governance, dedication to women's empowerment, and lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's development. Ceremonies included floral tributes and community service activities.
- Country:
- India
Leaders across political parties paid rich tributes to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her as a ''charismatic leader and outstanding administrator.''
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted her contributions to the welfare of the poor and women's empowerment, noting her lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's progress. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami expressed that Jayalalithaa's policies set global standards for poverty alleviation.
Various leaders marked the occasion with events including floral tributes, blood donation camps, and free meals for the poor, emphasizing the late leader's influence and legacy.
ALSO READ
Seva Teerth: A New Era of Empowerment and Governance
O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong
AIADMK's Third Phase Poll Promises Unveiled by Edappadi K Palaniswami
Seva Teerth won't be a place for display of power, but a centre for empowerment: Cabinet resolution
AIADMK to provide monthly assistance to degree holders registered with employment exchange, says Palaniswami.