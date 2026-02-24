Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for J Jayalalithaa on 78th Birth Anniversary

On the 78th birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, paid rich tributes. Jayalalithaa was remembered for her welfare-driven governance, dedication to women's empowerment, and lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's development. Ceremonies included floral tributes and community service activities.

Leaders across political parties paid rich tributes to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her as a ''charismatic leader and outstanding administrator.''

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted her contributions to the welfare of the poor and women's empowerment, noting her lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's progress. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami expressed that Jayalalithaa's policies set global standards for poverty alleviation.

Various leaders marked the occasion with events including floral tributes, blood donation camps, and free meals for the poor, emphasizing the late leader's influence and legacy.

