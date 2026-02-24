Tributes Pour In for J Jayalalithaa on 78th Birth Anniversary

Leaders across political parties paid rich tributes to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her as a ''charismatic leader and outstanding administrator.''

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted her contributions to the welfare of the poor and women's empowerment, noting her lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's progress. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami expressed that Jayalalithaa's policies set global standards for poverty alleviation.

Various leaders marked the occasion with events including floral tributes, blood donation camps, and free meals for the poor, emphasizing the late leader's influence and legacy.