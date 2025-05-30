Celebrating Tollywood's Brightest Stars: Telangana Gaddar Film Awards Unveiled

The Telangana government has unveiled the Gaddar Film Awards spanning from 2014 to 2023, celebrating the brilliance of Tollywood. Esteemed projects like SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali-2' and 'RRR' were among those honored, highlighting their significant contributions to Indian cinema.

In charge of the award selection, senior actor and producer Murali Mohan announced the winners of various categories. Acclaimed director Mani Ratnam was awarded the Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian Film Personality, while 'Kalki 2898 AD' won the best feature film accolade. Actor Allu Arjun achieved recognition as the best leading actor for his role in 'Pushpa 2'.

Notably, these awards underscore a resurgence of state acknowledgment for artistic accomplishments following the discontinuation of the Nandi film awards due to the 2014 state bifurcation. Film personalities across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh camps sought this revitalization of government recognition, finally achieved with the Gaddar Film Awards.