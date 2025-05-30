Left Menu

Celebrating Tollywood's Brightest Stars: Telangana Gaddar Film Awards Unveiled

The Telangana government has announced the Gaddar Film Awards for 2014-2023, spotlighting accomplishments in Tollywood. SS Rajamouli's masterpieces, 'Bahubali-2' and 'RRR', received accolades, with Mani Ratnam and other film industry luminaries being recognized. The awards also mark a comeback for state recognition of cinematic excellence post the discontinuation of the Nandi awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:56 IST
Celebrating Tollywood's Brightest Stars: Telangana Gaddar Film Awards Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has unveiled the Gaddar Film Awards spanning from 2014 to 2023, celebrating the brilliance of Tollywood. Esteemed projects like SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali-2' and 'RRR' were among those honored, highlighting their significant contributions to Indian cinema.

In charge of the award selection, senior actor and producer Murali Mohan announced the winners of various categories. Acclaimed director Mani Ratnam was awarded the Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian Film Personality, while 'Kalki 2898 AD' won the best feature film accolade. Actor Allu Arjun achieved recognition as the best leading actor for his role in 'Pushpa 2'.

Notably, these awards underscore a resurgence of state acknowledgment for artistic accomplishments following the discontinuation of the Nandi film awards due to the 2014 state bifurcation. Film personalities across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh camps sought this revitalization of government recognition, finally achieved with the Gaddar Film Awards.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025