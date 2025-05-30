Nitin Gadkari: Balancing Politics and Social Sensitivity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari credited the RSS and ABVP for shaping his convictions and sensitivity, stating these organizations taught him politics as a tool for socio-economic change. His remarks came during the launch of his Marathi book on human resource management in the RSS.

Gadkari emphasized personal relationships' significance in both politics and social work, drawing from his experiences with RSS. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, referencing his own efforts to revolutionize rickshaw transportation with electric vehicles, which impacted the livelihood of millions.

He discussed the influences of prominent RSS leaders on his life and noted his broad appeal across political lines. Gadkari ended by addressing infrastructure projects, stressing determination's pivotal role in achieving results.