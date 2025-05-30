Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari: Balancing Politics and Social Sensitivity

Nitin Gadkari, influenced by the RSS and ABVP, emphasizes the importance of personal relationships in politics. He highlights the socio-economic impact of e-rickshaws and discusses his inspiration from senior RSS leaders. Gadkari also shares insights on executive projects, highlighting the necessity of determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:24 IST
Nitin Gadkari: Balancing Politics and Social Sensitivity
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari credited the RSS and ABVP for shaping his convictions and sensitivity, stating these organizations taught him politics as a tool for socio-economic change. His remarks came during the launch of his Marathi book on human resource management in the RSS.

Gadkari emphasized personal relationships' significance in both politics and social work, drawing from his experiences with RSS. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, referencing his own efforts to revolutionize rickshaw transportation with electric vehicles, which impacted the livelihood of millions.

He discussed the influences of prominent RSS leaders on his life and noted his broad appeal across political lines. Gadkari ended by addressing infrastructure projects, stressing determination's pivotal role in achieving results.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025