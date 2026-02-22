Left Menu

Dunith Wellalage Shines as Sri Lanka Restricts England in T20 World Cup Clash

Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage led a disciplined bowling attack, restricting England to 146 for nine in a T20 World Cup match, despite Phil Salt's 62. Sri Lanka's strategic use of spin bowling troubled England, whose top-order faltered under pressure, shifting the momentum towards the Lankan side.

Updated: 22-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:55 IST
In a thrilling fixture of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage spearheaded an impressive bowling effort that successfully curtailed England to 146 for nine. The Sunday match, part of the Super Eights, saw England struggle against a disciplined Lankan attack.

Maintaining a masterful control, Wellalage took three wickets for 26 runs, dismantling England's batting order. Phil Salt was the lone warrior for England, with a gritty 62 off 40 balls, while his teammates floundered. The once-confident English side, led by captain Harry Brook, failed to deliver the aggressive play they had promised.

Jos Buttler's early dismissal added to England's woes, as they found themselves precariously placed at 68 for four in the tenth over. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's tactical deployment of Wellalage in the powerplay proved instrumental, as England's struggles against spin continued to haunt them.

