England Stumbles in T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka Dominates

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, England faced a tough challenge against Sri Lanka's formidable bowling attack on Sunday.

Despite a promising start, England's innings faltered, with Phil Salt contributing a valiant 62, but ultimately their side was restricted to just 146 for nine in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana delivered outstanding performances, securing crucial breakthroughs that paved the way for their team's commanding stance in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)