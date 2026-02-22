Left Menu

England Stumbles in T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka Dominates

In the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, England struggled against Sri Lanka's bowling attack, amassing only 146 for nine wickets. Phil Salt top-scored with 62. Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana were standout performers, effectively dismantling England's lineup and leading their team to a likely victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, England faced a tough challenge against Sri Lanka's formidable bowling attack on Sunday.

Despite a promising start, England's innings faltered, with Phil Salt contributing a valiant 62, but ultimately their side was restricted to just 146 for nine in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana delivered outstanding performances, securing crucial breakthroughs that paved the way for their team's commanding stance in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

