Gadkari Unveils Marathi Book, Talks RSS Influence
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attributes his social and political convictions to the RSS and ABVP. At the launch of his Marathi book, Gadkari highlighted human relationships in politics, discussed e-rickshaws' impact, and addressed the RSS's perception challenge. He emphasized national confidence and pride.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari credited his political conviction and sensitivity to his connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Speaking at the launch of his Marathi book 'Sangha-til Manavi Vyavasthapan', Gadkari emphasized the importance of personal relationships in politics and social work. Gadkari reflected on inspiring moments from his career, including his initiative that helped cycle rickshaw pullers transition to electric rickshaws—impacting nearly one crore people across India.
He acknowledged the negative perceptions surrounding the RSS, contrasting them with what he sees as its core values. Gadkari also shared an example of innovative problem-solving, proposing to resolve Bengaluru's traffic issues by selling granite to finance tunnel construction.
