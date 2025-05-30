Left Menu

Celebrating Raj Khosla: A Cinematic Tribute to a Legendary Filmmaker

Film Heritage Foundation honors Raj Khosla's 100th birth anniversary with a mini-retrospective at Regal Cinema. The event features screenings of his classics and a panel with Asha Parekh and Mahesh Bhatt. Khosla is celebrated for his diverse filmmaking and strong female characters.

Raj Khosla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is set to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary writer-director Raj Khosla through a curated mini-retrospective titled 'Raj Khosla 100 - Bambai Ka Babu'.

Scheduled for a day-long celebration at Regal Cinema, the event on Saturday will host a panel discussion featuring esteemed personalities such as veteran actress Asha Parekh, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and Amborish Roychoudhury, who authored 'Raj Khosla: The Authorized Biography'. Parekh, enthusiastic about attending, expressed, "Films like Do Badan, Chirag, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh remain some of my favorites. Khosla helped redefine my career, showcasing my capacity for serious roles."

Despite Khosla's vast influence and pioneering cinematic techniques, his contributions often remain underappreciated. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of FHF, likened Khosla to the Howard Hawks of Indian cinema, praising his versatility across genres, from thrillers to musicals. The retrospective will also premiere restored screenings of Khosla's timeless classics, such as C.I.D. (1956) and Bambai Ka Babu (1960), spotlighting his remarkable legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

