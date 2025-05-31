Left Menu

Tripura's Tourist Facility Blast Sparks Tension Along Mizoram Border

A probe has been ordered after a blast damaged an under-construction tourist facility at Betlingchhip, Tripura, near the Mizoram border. Unknown individuals caused the incident, leading to heightened tensions between the states. Security has been increased, and the Tripura government halted construction, pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:17 IST
Tripura's Tourist Facility Blast Sparks Tension Along Mizoram Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has called for an investigation into the blast that disrupted work at a tourist site in Betlingchhip, near the Mizoram border.

The explosion at the under-construction eco-park and tourist amenities in North Tripura has heightened the already tense relationship between the neighboring states. Reports suggest unknown assailants may be responsible, as they hurled a low-intensity bomb at the site.

Following the incident, local authorities are collaborating with law enforcement to find those accountable. Meanwhile, the Tripura government has paused construction at the contentious location, as security has been tightened amid rising interstate tensions.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025