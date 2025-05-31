Tripura's Tourist Facility Blast Sparks Tension Along Mizoram Border
A probe has been ordered after a blast damaged an under-construction tourist facility at Betlingchhip, Tripura, near the Mizoram border. Unknown individuals caused the incident, leading to heightened tensions between the states. Security has been increased, and the Tripura government halted construction, pending further investigation.
Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has called for an investigation into the blast that disrupted work at a tourist site in Betlingchhip, near the Mizoram border.
The explosion at the under-construction eco-park and tourist amenities in North Tripura has heightened the already tense relationship between the neighboring states. Reports suggest unknown assailants may be responsible, as they hurled a low-intensity bomb at the site.
Following the incident, local authorities are collaborating with law enforcement to find those accountable. Meanwhile, the Tripura government has paused construction at the contentious location, as security has been tightened amid rising interstate tensions.
