Canadian PM Mark Carney's Tough Stance on Iran Amid Middle East Tensions
During a visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Iran as a threat to Middle East stability and emphasized Canada's persistent demand for Iran to halt its nuclear program. Carney also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships with India, focusing on innovation, education, and bilateral economic ties.
- Country:
- India
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking in Mumbai, India, insisted that Iran remains a significant destabilizing force in the Middle East, accusing the nation of perpetuating terror. Carney reinforced Canada's unwavering position against Iran developing nuclear weapons, describing Tehran's human rights record as among the world's worst.
The Prime Minister's comments came just after Israel's pre-emptive strike on Iran, and a U.S.-Israel joint operation aimed at neutralizing perceived existential threats from Tehran. Carney reiterated calls for the Iranian regime to dismantle its nuclear initiatives, echoing sentiments expressed during the G7 Summit and the United Nations' recent reimposition of sanctions.
During his four-day India tour, Carney underscored Canada's commitment to Middle East security and highlighted new collaborations with India, such as the Talent and Innovation Strategy. He is set to meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review strategic partnerships that span trade, education, and technological innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Fury: Global Tensions Surge in U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
US-Israel Offensive Sparks Tensions with Iran: A Resurgent Geopolitical Conflict
Rising Tensions: Iran Claims Self-Defense Amid US-Israeli Strikes
Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Strike Spark Fears of Iranian Uprising
Left Parties Slam US-Israel Aggression Against Iran