Left Menu

Canadian PM Mark Carney's Tough Stance on Iran Amid Middle East Tensions

During a visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Iran as a threat to Middle East stability and emphasized Canada's persistent demand for Iran to halt its nuclear program. Carney also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships with India, focusing on innovation, education, and bilateral economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:12 IST
Canadian PM Mark Carney's Tough Stance on Iran Amid Middle East Tensions
Canadian PM Mark Carney (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking in Mumbai, India, insisted that Iran remains a significant destabilizing force in the Middle East, accusing the nation of perpetuating terror. Carney reinforced Canada's unwavering position against Iran developing nuclear weapons, describing Tehran's human rights record as among the world's worst.

The Prime Minister's comments came just after Israel's pre-emptive strike on Iran, and a U.S.-Israel joint operation aimed at neutralizing perceived existential threats from Tehran. Carney reiterated calls for the Iranian regime to dismantle its nuclear initiatives, echoing sentiments expressed during the G7 Summit and the United Nations' recent reimposition of sanctions.

During his four-day India tour, Carney underscored Canada's commitment to Middle East security and highlighted new collaborations with India, such as the Talent and Innovation Strategy. He is set to meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review strategic partnerships that span trade, education, and technological innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026