Canadian PM Mark Carney's Tough Stance on Iran Amid Middle East Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking in Mumbai, India, insisted that Iran remains a significant destabilizing force in the Middle East, accusing the nation of perpetuating terror. Carney reinforced Canada's unwavering position against Iran developing nuclear weapons, describing Tehran's human rights record as among the world's worst.

The Prime Minister's comments came just after Israel's pre-emptive strike on Iran, and a U.S.-Israel joint operation aimed at neutralizing perceived existential threats from Tehran. Carney reiterated calls for the Iranian regime to dismantle its nuclear initiatives, echoing sentiments expressed during the G7 Summit and the United Nations' recent reimposition of sanctions.

During his four-day India tour, Carney underscored Canada's commitment to Middle East security and highlighted new collaborations with India, such as the Talent and Innovation Strategy. He is set to meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review strategic partnerships that span trade, education, and technological innovation.

