Grey Days 2025: Celebrating New Balance's Signature Hue

New Balance celebrates its annual Grey Days campaign, highlighting its iconic grey-colored footwear and apparel in Delhi. This event underlines New Balance's commitment to quality and independence, featuring a fashion show that brings together artists, stylists, and influencers, marking the brand's growing significance in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:03 IST
Grey Days 2025: Celebrating New Balance's Signature Hue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Balance, acclaimed globally for its craftsmanship and running expertise, has marked another milestone with its Grey Days campaign in Delhi's Ambience Mall. The annual celebration showcased the brand's hallmark hue, grey, across new and classic styles of footwear and apparel.

Originally introduced to elevate urban running shoes in the 1980s, grey has become synonymous with New Balance's dedication to craft, quality, and fearless independence. Despite evolving fashions, grey remains a timeless staple for New Balance.

The event featured a dynamic fashion show, uniting artists, stylists, and sneaker enthusiasts. New Balance's Grey Days, debuting in India, underscores the brand's expanded retail presence and enduring influence in the market, distinguished by its focus on heritage and authenticity.

