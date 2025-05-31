Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: PM Modi Celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar with Developmental Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan in Bhopal, marking the 300th anniversary of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. He inaugurated pivotal infrastructure projects, including the Indore Metro Super Priority Corridor, and recognized cultural tributes, promoting both historical legacy and modern development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:29 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the community at the Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan in Bhopal to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The event highlighted the legendary queen's impact on governance, society, and culture.

In a bid to propel urban development, Modi virtually inaugurated the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro and laid the foundation for new airports in Datia and Satna. These advancements are expected to enhance connectivity and support the region's modern infrastructure needs.

Furthering his outreach, the PM released a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin in honor of Ahilyabai. Recognizing artistic contributions, he presented the National Devi Ahilyabai Award to a distinguished artist, acknowledging the vibrancy of tribal and traditional arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

