Faith Amid Controversy: The Urs Celebration at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi's Dargah

Despite a ban on the 'Jeth Mela' at the Dargah of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi in Bahraich due to heightened tensions, Urs rituals continued as BJP Minority Front president Jamal Siddiqui paid homage, expressing deep faith in Ghazi. The ban responded to regional unrest and remarks by UP Chief Minister Adityanath.

The district administration in Bahraich has banned the annual 'Jeth Mela' at the tomb of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi, citing public anger following local violence and legal amendments. However, the Urs observance continues, with BJP Minority Front president Jamal Siddiqui offering a 'chaddar' and emphasizing Ghazi as a revered saint.

Siddiqui addressed media queries, asserting that while the fair is banned, the pilgrimage persists. He remarked on the deep respect people harbor for Syed Sahab, noting the large turnout of pilgrims. For Siddiqui, faith remains unshakeable despite the administrative restrictions.

The fair's ban aligns with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's caution against venerating historical figures deemed invaders. Adityanath commended Maharaja Suheldev, linked with defeating Salar Ghazi. Despite differing views, Siddiqui maintains his spiritual connection to Ghazi, asserting a legacy of unity among diverse faiths.

