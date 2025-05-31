Legacy of a Tiger Conservation Giant: Remembering Valmik Thapar
Valmik Thapar, a renowned Indian wildlife conservationist and author, passed away at 73. Known for his dedication to tiger conservation, he founded the Ranthambhore Foundation and advised numerous governmental panels. Thapar's work in the field and his outspoken advocacy for wildlife will be greatly missed.
Valmik Thapar, a prominent figure in Indian wildlife conservation, passed away at his New Delhi residence at the age of 73. Thapar, who succumbed to cancer, was a fervent advocate for the protection of tigers and a respected author of over 30 books on wildlife.
Thapar's contributions to tiger conservation span decades, from co-founding the Ranthambhore Foundation to advising government panels like the Tiger Task Force. His unwavering dedication and fearless approach have left a significant impact on wildlife preservation in India.
Political leaders and conservationists have expressed their grief, underscoring Thapar's influential role as an expert in biodiversity. His legacy as a tireless champion for tiger conservation will endure, inspiring future generations of conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts.