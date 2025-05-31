Legacy of a Tiger Conservation Giant: Remembering Valmik Thapar

Valmik Thapar, a prominent figure in Indian wildlife conservation, passed away at his New Delhi residence at the age of 73. Thapar, who succumbed to cancer, was a fervent advocate for the protection of tigers and a respected author of over 30 books on wildlife.

Thapar's contributions to tiger conservation span decades, from co-founding the Ranthambhore Foundation to advising government panels like the Tiger Task Force. His unwavering dedication and fearless approach have left a significant impact on wildlife preservation in India.

Political leaders and conservationists have expressed their grief, underscoring Thapar's influential role as an expert in biodiversity. His legacy as a tireless champion for tiger conservation will endure, inspiring future generations of conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts.