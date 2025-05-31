India's First Marathi AI News Anchor: A Game Changer
Shiv Sena's Saamana has introduced 'Tejasvi AI', the first AI anchor in Marathi media. Developed to present news on Saamana's YouTube channel, Tejasvi AI is part of a global trend of AI in journalism. Sanjay Raut emphasizes the importance of AI skills for young professionals.
In a groundbreaking move, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana has unveiled 'Tejasvi AI', the first ever Artificial Intelligence anchor catering to the Marathi-speaking audience. Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Saamana, announced this innovation would revolutionize their YouTube channel's news delivery.
The new AI anchor, 'Tejasvi AI', is portrayed as a young male figure, characterized by a sleek appearance with a black suit, sharp nose, and jawline. The initiative marks a significant milestone in Indian media, joining a global shift where AI anchors are becoming increasingly prevalent.
Raut also utilized social media platform X to advise the youth on the importance of AI proficiency. He warned that those not adapting to AI advancements could face challenges in job retention, highlighting the ongoing transformative impact of AI technology in media and beyond.
