Rajpal Yadav: Breaking the Comedy Mold in Bollywood

Renowned for his iconic comedic roles in Bollywood hits like 'Hungama', 'Chup Chup Ke', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', actor Rajpal Yadav recently expressed his deliberate effort to avoid typecasting in his extensive film career. In a candid discussion with ANI, Yadav revealed that he steers clear of scripts offering roles similar to past characters, despite his comedic legacy.

Reflecting on his approach to character selection, Yadav shared, 'I am fortunate to live each character once, but I refrain from revisiting the same mentality. I either try to escape or suggest changes to the character's mindset if pitched something recurring.' Despite being frequently cast in comedies, the versatile actor believes his body of work demonstrates a broad range of roles, shattering the typecast stereotype.

Reflecting on his journey, which began in 1999, Yadav highlighted the diversity of roles he has portrayed over 25 years, including leads, supporting roles, and guest appearances. 'I cherish the strength of entertainment, having played 500 characters across various formats,' he stated. Recently, Yadav appeared in the Zee5 movie 'Interrogation', directed by Ajoy Varma Raja.