Left Menu

Binita Chetry Dances Her Way to Global Acclaim in 'Britain’s Got Talent'

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam achieved international recognition by securing third place in 'Britain’s Got Talent'. Celebrated for her performances, she received widespread applause and support from different regions including India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Encouraged by leaders and family, she aims to continue her global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:53 IST
Binita Chetry Dances Her Way to Global Acclaim in 'Britain’s Got Talent'
  • Country:
  • India

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from a small village in Assam has made headlines by securing the second runner-up position in the prestigious reality show 'Britain's Got Talent'. Her remarkable journey from Karbi Anglong's hills to the esteemed global stage has caught national attention.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated her on this significant accomplishment, calling out her name 'Binita Chetry' in an X post and highlighting her ability to enchant audiences as a proud moment for India. The event's top awards went to magician Harry Moulding and LED dance group 'The Blackouts'.

Extending her gratitude, Binita acknowledged the immense support she received from followers across Asia, which fueled her perseverance. Significant financial and emotional backing came from local leaders, marking a milestone for her supportive family and her future endeavours.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025