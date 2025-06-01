Binita Chetry Dances Her Way to Global Acclaim in 'Britain’s Got Talent'
Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam achieved international recognition by securing third place in 'Britain’s Got Talent'. Celebrated for her performances, she received widespread applause and support from different regions including India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Encouraged by leaders and family, she aims to continue her global impact.
Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from a small village in Assam has made headlines by securing the second runner-up position in the prestigious reality show 'Britain's Got Talent'. Her remarkable journey from Karbi Anglong's hills to the esteemed global stage has caught national attention.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated her on this significant accomplishment, calling out her name 'Binita Chetry' in an X post and highlighting her ability to enchant audiences as a proud moment for India. The event's top awards went to magician Harry Moulding and LED dance group 'The Blackouts'.
Extending her gratitude, Binita acknowledged the immense support she received from followers across Asia, which fueled her perseverance. Significant financial and emotional backing came from local leaders, marking a milestone for her supportive family and her future endeavours.
