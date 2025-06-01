India Cricketer Rinku Singh Engages in Political Union

India's cricket star, Rinku Singh, is preparing to meld the worlds of sports and politics through his engagement to Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, Priya Saroj. The ceremony will take place on June 8 in Lucknow, confirmed by politician's father Toofani Saroj.

The couple has planned their wedding for November 18, with a traditional ceremony at Varanasi's Hotel Taj that promises to gather notable figures from cricket, Bollywood, business, and politics. Invitations are already being extended to a notable guest list.

Rinku Singh, who has played for the Indian cricket team and IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders, met Priya Saroj, the first-time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency, through mutual friends in Aligarh. According to Priya's father, both families' blessings were sought after the pair had known each other for some time.