Assam Battling Severe Floods: Residents on High Alert

Assam is facing a severe flood crisis as intense rains hit the state and neighboring Arunachal Pradesh. With 10 rivers flowing above danger levels, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant. The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert, affecting transportation and daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assam is confronting a grave flood situation, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to issue a warning to residents, especially those in low-lying areas.

On social media platform X, Sarma highlighted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh that could escalate river levels downstream. Areas in Assam like Silchar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi are already experiencing intense downpours, affecting thousands of residents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to Sarma, offering assistance to manage the crisis. Meanwhile, transportation services, including road, rail, and ferry, are severely disrupted as the Central Water Commission maintains an orange alert for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

