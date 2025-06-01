Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026: A Spiritual Spectacle

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on October 31, 2026, drawing pilgrims from around the world to partake in this grand spiritual event. The traditional flag hoisting will mark the beginning of this iconic festival, with the first 'Amrut Snan' scheduled for August 2, 2027.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the public of extensive arrangements, including infrastructure development worth Rs 6,000 crore. Tenders for projects focusing on sewage treatment, river cleaning, and land acquisition are underway to ensure a safe and sacred environment for participants.

Kumbh Mela, a symbolic representation of ancient Indian culture, will feature processions led by prominent akharas, sadhus, and mahants. The state promises a memorable event by providing necessary facilities while prioritizing security and river purity to uphold the sanctity of this time-honored tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)