Pedal Power: Delhi's Cycling Revolution for Fitness and Community
Delhi's 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign, launched by Education Minister Ashish Sood as part of the Fit India Mission, promotes fitness and community engagement. Supported by the Directorate of Education, the initiative highlights cycling as a tool for health, social welfare, and a nationwide movement endorsed by PM Modi.
In a bid to promote fitness and community spirit, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood unveiled a special 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign in Janakpuri, coinciding with World Bicycle Day. The event, a part of the Fit India Mission, was backed by the Directorate of Education and saw active participation from schoolchildren, seniors, and local groups.
Sood emphasized the government's steps to enhance India's sports ecosystem, citing the popularity of initiatives like 'Fit India Movement' and 'Khelo India Movement'. Highlighting cycling's multifaceted benefits, he described the campaign not just as exercise, but a commitment to nationwide health and unity.
Sood applauded Prime Minister Modi's endorsement during 'Mann Ki Baat', portraying 'Sundays on Cycle' as a means to foster a healthier, proactive India. Urging daily cycling among Delhi residents, he stressed that collective health contributes to building a 'Fit India' and a resilient society.
