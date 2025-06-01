Embracing Tradition: The Bindi 2025 Cultural Fashion Show

A vibrant celebration in Houston showcased India's cultural heritage and the feminine spirit during a remarkable fashion event organized by women-led nonprofit World Bindi Day.

The Bindi 2025 Cultural Fashion Show unfolded at the ISKCON Temple in Texas, presenting traditional attire from all Indian states, and attracting widespread community appreciation.

This unique program blended fashion with classical and folk performances alongside storytelling, exemplifying the bindi's symbolism of feminine energy, spirituality, and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)