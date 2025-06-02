Telangana Celebrates Statehood Day with a Focus on Growth and Heritage

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to the people of Telangana in celebration of the state's Statehood Day. She emphasized the region's rich cultural heritage and acknowledged its dynamic advancements in economic and technological development.

President Murmu expressed her hopes on social media platform X, wishing that the people of Telangana continue to advance along the path of progress and prosperity. She highlighted the state's remarkable journey since it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and granted statehood on this very day back in 2014.

The President's message underscored the blend of Telangana's traditional roots with its modern economic and technological strides, reflecting a thriving ecosystem poised for growth and success.