Left Menu

Controversial Tribute: Punjab BJP's Deleted Operation Blue Star Post

The Punjab BJP deleted a social media post paying tribute to 'martyrs' of Operation Blue Star, sparking controversy. The post criticized the 1984 Congress government's military action at the Golden Temple. Sikh leaders urged commemoration of the event with 'Panthic unity' and educational observances in June's first week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:25 IST
Controversial Tribute: Punjab BJP's Deleted Operation Blue Star Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, the Punjab BJP recently deleted a social media post honoring the 'martyrs' of Operation Blue Star, the infamous 1984 military operation at the Golden Temple. The post, once live on platforms like X and Facebook, condemned the Congress government's actions and emphasized solidarity with victims' families.

The original message, taken down without explanation, referred to the June 1984 events with 'Saka Neela Tara,' a term highlighting the operation's solemnity. The post also included images of the damage to the Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest temporal authority, stirring reacquainted passions among the community.

While the BJP retracted its message, Sikh community leaders, including Akal Takht's acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, have called for global commemorations of the event. From June 1 to 6, Sikhs are advised to engage in discussions, religious gatherings, and educational activities to honor the martyrs of 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025