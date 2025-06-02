Controversial Tribute: Punjab BJP's Deleted Operation Blue Star Post

In a surprising move, the Punjab BJP recently deleted a social media post honoring the 'martyrs' of Operation Blue Star, the infamous 1984 military operation at the Golden Temple. The post, once live on platforms like X and Facebook, condemned the Congress government's actions and emphasized solidarity with victims' families.

The original message, taken down without explanation, referred to the June 1984 events with 'Saka Neela Tara,' a term highlighting the operation's solemnity. The post also included images of the damage to the Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest temporal authority, stirring reacquainted passions among the community.

While the BJP retracted its message, Sikh community leaders, including Akal Takht's acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, have called for global commemorations of the event. From June 1 to 6, Sikhs are advised to engage in discussions, religious gatherings, and educational activities to honor the martyrs of 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)