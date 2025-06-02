Umrao Jaan Returns: A Timeless Classic Reimagined in 4K

The beloved 1981 classic 'Umrao Jaan', featuring the illustrious Rekha, is set to captivate audiences anew with its 4K restoration, hitting PVR INOX theatres on June 27. As part of their Timeless Classics initiative, the film's re-release aims to connect a new generation of viewers with this cinematic gem.

Acclaimed for her portrayal of Amiran, Rekha's performance in the period musical drama earned her a National Award for 'Best Actress' in 1982. Muzaffar Ali, who directed the film, expressed his excitement about its return, highlighting its cultural significance and timeless artistry.

Ali described 'Umrao Jaan' as a journey into a bygone era of elegance and emotion, while Rekha reflected on the film's enduring legacy and its deep impact on Indian cinema. The narrative, adapted from Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 novel, is renowned for its memorable songs and poignant storytelling.

