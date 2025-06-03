Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 11:51 IST
MNM party puts up posters supporting Kamal on Kannada language row
The Makkal Needhi Maiam party has put up posters in Chennai supporting its leader Kamal Haasan in the row triggered by his remarks on the origin of Kannada language, and claimed 'truth' needed no apology.

The posters were put up in the city ahead of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's meeting to discuss the release of the veteran actor's film 'Thug Life', following opposition from some pro-Kannada groups demanding an apology from him before the film was released in Karnataka.

Kamal's remark that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" made at the audio release of his film in Chennai in the last week of May, stoked a controversy, triggering protests in the neighbouring state. The South India Artistes' Association defended him claiming he aimed to promote unity.

With 'Thug Life' scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 5, Haasan, who declined to tender an apology for ''uttering the truth'', had moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a direction for the film release.

The image of the posters, shared by the MNM functionary, said the party firmly stood with its leader and emphasised that there was no need for an apology for speaking the truth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

