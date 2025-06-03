Theatre festival to stage Girish Karnad's classics 'Tughlaq', 'Agni aur Barkha'

''Tughlaq'' and ''Agni aur Barkha'', the two popular plays of celebrated playwright Girish Karnad, will be staged here at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) during its Summer Theatre Festival, starting June 5.

Offering a blend of contemporary and traditional genres, the festival will feature four productions including ''Daaku Sultana'' by Padmashree awardee Ram Dayal Sharma and ''Stuck'' by Maneesh Verma.

''Each play is rehearsed with utmost honesty to recreate the magic on the stage. Actors have put on regular physical training and literary sessions to live up to the character. Enriching the theatre in the cultural arena of Delhi, SRCPA brings selected plays showcasing all moods from comedy, romance and contemporary issues,'' Hemant Bharat Ram, executive vice-president at SRCPA, said in a statement.

While Karnad's ''Tughlaq'', directed by K Madavane, serves as a historical-political allegory centered on the idealistic yet doomed Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq and his ill-fated pursuit of utopia, ''Daaku Sultana'', helmed by Sharma, breathes new life into North India's vibrant folk opera tradition, narrating the story of a Robinhood-like outlaw who challenges colonial rule through music, dance, and cleverness.

In a different vein, ''Stuck'' by Verma is a psychological comedy-drama that delves into the delicate nature of contemporary relationships, as two couples face uncomfortable truths and betrayals while trapped by a Himalayan snowstorm. Meanwhile, ''Agni Aur Barkha'' -- a Hindi adaptation of Karnad's Kannada play ''Agni Mattu Male'', directed by KS Rajendran -- retells a mythic narrative of power, love, and spiritual sacrifice, set amid a parched land awaiting divine rain.

''Each production brings its own voice to themes of transformation, identity, and human resilience, promising audiences an engaging and thought-provoking festival experience,'' said the organisers.

The festival will come to a close on June 8.

