North West Pays Tribute to Late Actor Presley Chweneyagae Ahead of Memorial

The North West Provincial Government has stepped forward to honour the legacy of celebrated South African actor Presley “Cobrizi” Chweneyagae, who passed away on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40. Ahead of his official memorial service, Acting Premier Kenetswe Mosenogi led a high-level provincial delegation to visit the Chweneyagae family at their home in Ramosadi Village, Mahikeng, to offer condolences and comfort.

The visit, held on the morning of 3 June, included Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and the Executive Mayors of Mahikeng Local Municipality and Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality. The memorial service took place later the same day at the Mmabatho Convention Centre, drawing scores of mourners from the arts community, government, and the public.

Celebrating a North West Cultural Icon

In her address to the family and the media, Acting Premier Mosenogi described Chweneyagae as more than just a performer—he was a cultural beacon, a son of the province, and a voice for the voiceless.

“Presley was a proud product of the North West province. It was here at Mmabana Mahikeng that he found his voice, sharpened his craft, and grew into one of the most respected actors in the country,” she said.

“He was a giant in the arts. He wore his heritage with pride, and through his artistry, he brought our stories to the world. His loss is deeply felt, but his legacy is everlasting.”

From Tsotsi to Cobrizi: A Remarkable Career

Presley Chweneyagae rose to international fame with his breakout performance in Tsotsi (2005), the critically acclaimed South African film that won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. His powerful portrayal of the titular character—a young gangster who finds redemption—made him a household name and introduced South African storytelling to global audiences.

Chweneyagae’s acting career blossomed further on television, most notably through his role as Cobra in Mzansi Magic’s The River. His layered performance earned him a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for Best Actor, and endeared him to millions of viewers across the continent. In recent years, he took on the role of Executive Producer for Cobrizi, a spin-off based on his character, demonstrating his growth from actor to creator and cultural leader.

Beyond the screen, Chweneyagae also had an extensive stage career. He starred in classical theatre productions such as Hamlet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and co-authored the acclaimed play Relativity. His directorial work on Cell No. 4 earned him widespread acclaim for its poignant storytelling and social commentary.

Final Days and Cause of Death

According to his uncle, Mzwakhe Sigudla, Chweneyagae had been experiencing difficulty breathing at the time of his death. No further medical details have been publicly released, but the family confirmed that he passed peacefully.

The announcement of his passing last week sent shockwaves throughout the country. Tributes poured in from colleagues, fans, fellow creatives, and government leaders, all reflecting on the depth of his talent and his lasting contribution to South African arts.

A Dignified Farewell

The Office of the Premier has confirmed that Chweneyagae will be laid to rest in Pretoria on Saturday, 7 June 2025, and that the provincial government is working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a funeral that befits his stature.

“The North West government will ensure that Presley’s send-off reflects the honour and respect he so richly deserves,” said Mosenogi. “We are in close communication with his family, and all necessary arrangements are being handled with the utmost care and dignity.”

A Loss to the Nation

Numerous government departments, including the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, have expressed their grief and gratitude for Chweneyagae’s life and work.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying: “Chweneyagae embodied the aspirations of a generation of creatives. His death is a reminder of how fragile life is, and how important it is to celebrate and support artists while they are still with us.”

Public Mourning and Legacy

As tributes continue to pour in, social media platforms have been flooded with messages of sorrow and remembrance under hashtags such as #RIPCobrizi and #PresleyChweneyagae. Fans have shared their favorite scenes from The River and Tsotsi, along with behind-the-scenes stories that highlighted his humility and work ethic.

Schools and youth drama groups across the North West have also taken time to honour his memory with performances and dedications, underlining his enduring influence on the next generation of South African storytellers.

Looking Ahead

Acting Premier Mosenogi encouraged citizens to draw inspiration from Chweneyagae’s life and legacy.

“We must continue to nurture young artists, invest in our cultural institutions, and protect the creative space. Presley Chweneyagae did not just act—he provoked thought, stirred emotion, and inspired a nation.”

As the country prepares to bid farewell to one of its most cherished talents, the message is clear: Presley Chweneyagae’s story may have come to an end, but his impact will echo through the halls of South African culture for generations to come.