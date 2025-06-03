Left Menu

Art Takes Flight: Museum Experience at Kempegowda International Airport

The Kempegowda International Airport, alongside Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography, has launched museums at the T2 terminals. These exhibits provide passengers access to digital art displays, interactive puzzles, and home goods inspired by MAP's collection, enhancing art appreciation and experiences during transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport has teamed up with Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) to launch museums in the T2 terminals, offering an immersive art experience to travellers.

The airports' domestic and international terminals now house extensive digital exhibitions featuring works from renowned artists like Jamini Roy and Jangarh Singh Shyam, along with curated Bollywood memorabilia.

This innovative collaboration aims to transform Terminal 2 into a vibrant hub, fostering art appreciation through interactive experiences and a marketplace for art-inspired lifestyle products.

