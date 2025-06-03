Art Takes Flight: Museum Experience at Kempegowda International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport has teamed up with Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) to launch museums in the T2 terminals, offering an immersive art experience to travellers.

The airports' domestic and international terminals now house extensive digital exhibitions featuring works from renowned artists like Jamini Roy and Jangarh Singh Shyam, along with curated Bollywood memorabilia.

This innovative collaboration aims to transform Terminal 2 into a vibrant hub, fostering art appreciation through interactive experiences and a marketplace for art-inspired lifestyle products.

(With inputs from agencies.)