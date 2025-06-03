Left Menu

Borders of Conflict: Journalists Blocked from West Bank Villages

Behind the Oscar-winning film "No Other Land," directors confront hurdles as journalists are barred from visiting West Bank villages. Highlighting Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, the film's creators clash with military restrictions. Reports indicate a rise in violence since the latest conflict, spotlighting ongoing friction and tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:18 IST
An attempt by the directors of the Oscar-winning film "No Other Land" to spotlight Israeli settler violence squarely hit a roadblock when Israeli soldiers denied entry to journalists in West Bank villages. This thwarted a planned tour to raise awareness about the intensifying violence against Palestinian residents.

The denial of access, documented in a video, shows Israeli forces citing military orders to prevent passage, highlighting ongoing tensions. Co-director Basel Adra, who lives in the area, expressed concerns over rising settler aggression, exacerbated since the October 7, 2023, conflict escalation involving Hamas.

The film "No Other Land," which has received international acclaim, chronicles the struggles of Palestinian villagers in resisting demolitions by the Israeli military. The film's creators, including both Israeli and Palestinian directors, underscore the barriers faced in communicating these narratives to a global audience.

