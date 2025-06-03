Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Faces Controversy: Court Demands Apology over Linguistic Remarks

The much-anticipated release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka has hit a roadblock. Scheduled for a pan-India release on June 5, the film's screening has been deferred in the state as its producers approach the Karnataka High Court.

The court hearing saw filmmaker Haasan under fire for asserting that Kannada was derived from Tamil, a statement that triggered widespread protests. Despite the controversy, Haasan has not issued an apology, leading to further backlash.

The court underlined the necessity of an apology, highlighting that freedom of expression should not extend to harming cultural sentiments. Talks continue between the involved parties as the release waits on the outcome of diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)