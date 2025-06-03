Ryan Coogler Confirms No Sequel for Hit Horror Film 'Sinners'

In a definitive announcement, director Ryan Coogler has confirmed that his supernatural horror film 'Sinners', featuring Michael B. Jordan, will not spawn a sequel. According to Deadline, Coogler elaborated in a recent interview that he meticulously crafted the film to stand alone, providing a cohesive and complete narrative experience.

"I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetisers, starters, entrees, and desserts," Coogler stated. "I aimed for a holistic and finished product," he told Deadline. This artistic choice represents a strategic shift from his previous franchise films like 'Creed' and 'Black Panther', where expanding the narrative was possible.

Despite diverging from typical sequel strategies, 'Sinners' achieved significant commercial success, raking in $48 million domestically and $63 million worldwide during its opening weekend. It also set a record for the second-best Monday earnings for an R-rated horror film with $7.8 million. Coogler took to social media to express gratitude to audiences for their overwhelming support.

(With inputs from agencies.)