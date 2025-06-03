Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Karunanidhi: A Champion of Tamil and Social Justice

On the birth anniversary of M Karunanidhi, DMK president M K Stalin honored his father as a leading Tamil figure and reformer. The day was marked as Classical Language Day, celebrating Karunanidhi's transformative contributions to Tamil Nadu, especially in education and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:15 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Karunanidhi: A Champion of Tamil and Social Justice
Karunanidhi
  • Country:
  • India

M K Stalin, president of DMK, honored his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, recognizing him as a significant Tamil figure who elevated the status of Tamil Nadu.

The day was observed as Classical Language Day, following a resolution by the DMK council, marking Karunanidhi's legacy in Tamil culture. Stalin highlighted his father's impact in leading the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and advocating for social justice.

Chief Minister Stalin participated in celebrations at Kalaivanar Arangam, awarding the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award and acknowledging the late leader's contributions to education reform and promoting Tamil as a medium of instruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

