Left Menu

Navigating Challenges and Change: Inside This Year's Hajj

The Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca presents unique challenges this year, with extreme heat, a ban on children under 12, and rising costs. Measures include safety kits, flexible payment systems, and visa restrictions to manage demand and ensure safety for pilgrims in the desert environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:32 IST
Navigating Challenges and Change: Inside This Year's Hajj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Muslims worldwide are in Mecca for the sacred Hajj pilgrimage, a cornerstone of Islam's Five Pillars. As rituals older than 1,400 years unfold, pilgrims face challenges from scorching temperatures to restrictions like the prohibition of children under 12.

Saudi authorities advise careful navigation of the desert heat, urging minimal exposure to direct sunlight. Safety kits emphasize hydration and clothing suitable for the climate. Complexities increase with entry restrictions intended to ensure safety amidst large crowds.

Despite the Hajj's spiritual significance, financial hurdles persist. With costs ranging from $4,000 to $20,000, many rely on government assistance and flexible payment schemes. Countries like Pakistan adapt by reducing prices and allowing installment plans, highlighting the pilgrimage's universal but demanding nature.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025