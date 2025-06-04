The Struggles of Chinese Soccer: Politics, Pressure, and the Pursuit of a World Cup Dream

Under the shadow of economic might and Olympic prowess, China's men's soccer team continues to grapple with challenges on and off the field.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's whimsical suggestion of deploying robots may seem like a jest, but the inherent message underscores the despair within Chinese soccer. Despite being the world's most populous country, China struggles to produce a competitive men's soccer team due to complex socio-political dynamics.

Experts argue that rigid governance, coupled with a top-down approach, restricts the growth of a culture necessary for soccer's grassroots development. These systemic issues, compounded by societal pressures and corruption, place the national team far from the competitive stature it seeks on the world stage.