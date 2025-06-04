Cultural Clash: Jharkhand's Tribal Protest Against Disruptive Ramp Construction
A Jharkhand bandh, led by tribal groups, protests the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal, a sacred religious site. Demonstrators argue the ramp compromises tribal identity and access to the site. Despite widespread roadblocks, the bandh had varied impacts across the state, with some areas largely unaffected.
A statewide bandh in Jharkhand, orchestrated by tribal organizations, took place on Wednesday to oppose the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal, a revered tribal site in Ranchi. The demonstration caused significant disruption as protesters blocked several key roads, impacting traffic flow.
While the state capital Ranchi was notably affected, adjacent regions like Ramgarh and Gumla experienced only partial disruptions, and Jamshedpur remained relatively unaffected. The protesters mounted roadblocks and demonstrations in strategic locations, causing considerable inconvenience to daily commuters.
Tribal leaders argue that the ramp interferes with the sacred site, accusing the Hemant Soren administration of eroding tribal identity. They threaten further protests unless demands, including the ramp's removal and the implementation of the Panchayats Act, are met.
