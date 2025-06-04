Left Menu

Fateh Randhawa: Building a Legacy Beyond Bollywood

Fateh Randhawa, the grandson of Bollywood icon Dara Singh, is redefining legacy in a unique way. As the co-founder of FRST Foundation, he channelizes his resources into making India inclusive for the visually impaired. While silently impacting over 3,000 lives, Fateh blends entrepreneurship with genuine social change.

In an era where star kids dominate the spotlight with glamorous film debuts, Fateh Randhawa, grandson of wrestling legend Dara Singh, is forging a distinctive path. At 27, instead of pursuing an inevitable Bollywood career, Fateh's focus lies on philanthropy and empowerment through the FRST Foundation.

The Foundation, co-founded by Fateh, is on a mission to make India more inclusive for blind and disabled individuals, positively impacting over 3,000 lives. Despite expectations of a cinematic debut, Randhawa devotes personal resources to distribute life-saving gear and work transparently across communities, quietly setting a new benchmark for legacy star philanthropy.

Beyond his social impact initiatives, Fateh is an accomplished Silambam martial artist and entrepreneur. His training under the Jackie Chan Stunt Team illustrates his commitment to versatility and excellence. Entrepreneurs and philanthropists could learn much from Fateh's blend of traditional values with global ambitions, all underscored by authenticity and silent influence.

