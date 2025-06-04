Left Menu

Labubu: The Plush Phenomenon Shaping Toy Culture

Labubu, a plush toy from Pop Mart, has become a fashion and collectible sensation thanks to celebrity endorsements and social media. The demand for these toys has driven significant revenue growth. Pop Mart is expanding its retail presence globally to meet the surging interest and engage adult buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:43 IST
Labubu: The Plush Phenomenon Shaping Toy Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Labubu, a plush toy from China's Pop Mart, has taken the social media landscape by storm, securing its position in the collectible toy market. Originally created by artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu gained traction in 2019 when Pop Mart began selling the character's figurines.

The plush toys, popularized in 2023 via accessories like key rings, quickly became a staple for celebrities and influencers. With people like Rihanna and K-pop star Lisa showcasing their toys, Labubu soared in popularity, reshaping the market for both toy enthusiasts and fashion-forward consumers.

Pop Mart's revenue doubled in 2024, largely due to Labubu's influence, accounting for a significant portion of sales. Despite current geopolitical trade tensions affecting production, Pop Mart is expanding its presence in the US and beyond to satisfy increasing consumer fascination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025