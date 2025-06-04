Labubu: The Plush Phenomenon Shaping Toy Culture

Labubu, a plush toy from China's Pop Mart, has taken the social media landscape by storm, securing its position in the collectible toy market. Originally created by artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu gained traction in 2019 when Pop Mart began selling the character's figurines.

The plush toys, popularized in 2023 via accessories like key rings, quickly became a staple for celebrities and influencers. With people like Rihanna and K-pop star Lisa showcasing their toys, Labubu soared in popularity, reshaping the market for both toy enthusiasts and fashion-forward consumers.

Pop Mart's revenue doubled in 2024, largely due to Labubu's influence, accounting for a significant portion of sales. Despite current geopolitical trade tensions affecting production, Pop Mart is expanding its presence in the US and beyond to satisfy increasing consumer fascination.

