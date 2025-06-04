Left Menu

Heroic Farewell: Lance Naik Manish Thakur's Honored Cremation

Lance Naik Manish Thakur was cremated with full military honors in his village after a landslide in Sikkim claimed his life. Officials and villagers paid tribute to the fallen soldier, who had recently married. His funeral was attended by military officials, politicians, and family members who honored his sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:34 IST
Heroic Farewell: Lance Naik Manish Thakur's Honored Cremation
  • Country:
  • India

Lance Naik Manish Thakur of the third Dogra regiment received a dignified cremation with full military honors in his hometown of Badaban, located 17 km from Nahan in Sirmaur district. The 27-year-old tragically lost his life in a landslide in Sikkim, leaving behind his young wife, parents, and brother.

The ceremony witnessed wreath-laying by Sirmaur Additional District Magistrate L R Verma and Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi, representing the state government. Among a large gathering of military and political dignitaries were Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and other local representatives.

The soldier's body was ceremoniously transported from Chandigarh, draped in the Indian tricolour, as villagers turned out to chant slogans honoring Thakur's bravery and commitment to the nation.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025