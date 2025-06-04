Heroic Farewell: Lance Naik Manish Thakur's Honored Cremation

Lance Naik Manish Thakur of the third Dogra regiment received a dignified cremation with full military honors in his hometown of Badaban, located 17 km from Nahan in Sirmaur district. The 27-year-old tragically lost his life in a landslide in Sikkim, leaving behind his young wife, parents, and brother.

The ceremony witnessed wreath-laying by Sirmaur Additional District Magistrate L R Verma and Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi, representing the state government. Among a large gathering of military and political dignitaries were Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and other local representatives.

The soldier's body was ceremoniously transported from Chandigarh, draped in the Indian tricolour, as villagers turned out to chant slogans honoring Thakur's bravery and commitment to the nation.