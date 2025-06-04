Left Menu

Weinstein's Retrial Nears Verdict Amidst Heated Allegations

Harvey Weinstein's retrial for rape and sexual assault is nearing its verdict as prosecutors urge jurors to find him guilty. Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg painted Weinstein as a predator who abused his Hollywood power. Despite a previous conviction being overturned, Weinstein faces significant prison time if convicted.

Harvey Weinstein

In a pivotal moment for his retrial, prosecutors presented their closing arguments on Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault case. The courtroom was rife with tension as each side fiercely asserted its narrative: Weinstein's attorneys claimed the accusers lied, while the prosecution highlighted patterns of predatory behavior.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg skillfully summarized the accounts of the three women alleging that Weinstein had attacked them. Emphasizing the power dynamics at play, Blumberg portrayed Weinstein as exploiting his influence in Hollywood to trap women in compromising situations.

Weinstein, present in court and appearing frail in a wheelchair, continues to deny the allegations, which include charges from incidents dating back to 2002 and 2006. With the jury now deliberating, a conviction could mean further incarceration, in addition to his current 16-year sentence from a separate California case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

