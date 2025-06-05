Left Menu

S P Yadav's Triumph: Rescuing the Bengal Tiger from Extinction

S P Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance, received the Crystal Compass Award for his efforts in reviving Bengal tiger populations. Initiated in 1973, India's Project Tiger expanded to 58 reserves, with the country's wild tiger count reaching 3,682 in 2022, experiencing a 6% yearly growth.

  • India

S P Yadav, the influential Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance, has been honored with the Crystal Compass Award for his pivotal role in saving the Bengal tiger from near extinction.

The award, likened to a 'geographical Oscar', was initiated by the Russian Geographical Society to honor significant contributions to geography, ecology, and the preservation of natural and cultural heritage. It was presented to Yadav in a ceremony at the Moscow International House of Music on May 29.

India's Project Tiger, launched in 1973 to counter the threat posed to the Bengal tiger by poaching and habitat loss, has grown significantly. From its original nine reserves, Project Tiger now encompasses 58 reserves. The country's wild tiger population was estimated at 3,682 in 2022, marking a substantial increase thanks to effective conservation efforts and governmental support.

