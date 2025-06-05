Pilgrim's Glittering Success: Reinventing the Clean Beauty-Lips Category

Pilgrim has surged into the Indian beauty industry, making remarkable strides in the lips category valued at ₹6,000 Crore. The brand's rapid success, marked by selling over 500,000 units in seven months, highlights its appeal among Gen Z and Millennials.

This success is largely driven by a creator-led strategy involving over 1,000 influencers, producing campaigns with 100 million social media impressions. Pilgrim's innovative offerings like the Dubai Bling Glitter Lipstick emphasize a unique blending of skincare and color.

Co-founder Gagandeep Makker attributes their distinctive formula to customer collaboration, with products such as the Intensely Pigmented Bullet Lipsticks. Building on this momentum, Pilgrim plans to expand its lineup with over 50 new releases in 2025, further cementing its role in India's beauty landscape.

