Pilgrim's Glittering Success: Reinventing the Clean Beauty-Lips Category

Pilgrim, a rapidly growing Indian clean beauty brand, has entered the ₹6,000 Crore lips category, achieving viral success with over 500,000 units sold in just seven months. By collaborating with influencers and offering skincare-infused cosmetic innovation, Pilgrim has become a key player in the Indian beauty landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:37 IST
Pilgrim has surged into the Indian beauty industry, making remarkable strides in the lips category valued at ₹6,000 Crore. The brand's rapid success, marked by selling over 500,000 units in seven months, highlights its appeal among Gen Z and Millennials.

This success is largely driven by a creator-led strategy involving over 1,000 influencers, producing campaigns with 100 million social media impressions. Pilgrim's innovative offerings like the Dubai Bling Glitter Lipstick emphasize a unique blending of skincare and color.

Co-founder Gagandeep Makker attributes their distinctive formula to customer collaboration, with products such as the Intensely Pigmented Bullet Lipsticks. Building on this momentum, Pilgrim plans to expand its lineup with over 50 new releases in 2025, further cementing its role in India's beauty landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

