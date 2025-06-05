Left Menu

Running Revolution: Indian Brand Aguante Answers The Gear Call

Aguante, an Indian performance wear brand, emerges to tackle the gap in locally-suited running gear. Originating from real-world experiences, it offers tailored solutions for Indian runners struggling with generic, imported gear. The brand thrives by prioritizing runner feedback and focuses on functionality over flashy marketing.

Updated: 05-06-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:58 IST
As running becomes increasingly popular in India, a homegrown brand, Aguante, is stepping up to supply performance wear that meets local demands. Originating from real-world runner experiences, the brand aims to fill the gap left by imported gear ill-suited for India's climate and body types.

Strava's 2023 data suggests a 59% increase in Indian running club activity, showcasing the country's growing enthusiasm for the sport. However, many runners find themselves underserved by the current gear market, which mainly features international sizes and synthetic fabrics favoring elite athletes.

Launched in 2018, Aguante focuses on functional apparel designed for Indian conditions. The brand rejects celebrity endorsement campaigns, relying instead on the credibility built through genuine runner feedback and real-world performance, hoping to continue thriving in a rapidly growing market.

