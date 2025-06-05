Unimaginable Tragedy at IPL Celebrations: Celebrities Mourn Stampede Loss
A stampede occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, and Suniel Shetty expressed their condolences. Overwhelming crowd sizes were beyond the venue's capacity, complicating safety efforts.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident took place during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, with a stampede leading to the loss of 11 lives and injuring 33 more near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Fans had gathered in overwhelming numbers, far beyond the venue's capacity, creating a challenging environment for safety measures to be effectively enforced.
Prominent figures, including Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, and Suniel Shetty, shared their condolences publicly, all mourning the loss and expressing hope for the quick recovery of the injured. This incident has sparked a strong conversation about crowd management during major public events.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes IPL Victory Celebrations: A Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Gauhar Khan Criticizes Suniel Shetty's Views on C-Section vs Natural Birth
More than 2-3 lakh people came near Chinnaswamy Stadium, no one expected this crowd: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Tragedy Strikes Celebration: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Claims Eleven Lives
Four dead in stampede-like situation near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru during RCB celebrations: Hospital officials.