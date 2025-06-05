Left Menu

Unimaginable Tragedy at IPL Celebrations: Celebrities Mourn Stampede Loss

A stampede occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, and Suniel Shetty expressed their condolences. Overwhelming crowd sizes were beyond the venue's capacity, complicating safety efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:42 IST
A tragic incident took place during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, with a stampede leading to the loss of 11 lives and injuring 33 more near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Fans had gathered in overwhelming numbers, far beyond the venue's capacity, creating a challenging environment for safety measures to be effectively enforced.

Prominent figures, including Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, and Suniel Shetty, shared their condolences publicly, all mourning the loss and expressing hope for the quick recovery of the injured. This incident has sparked a strong conversation about crowd management during major public events.

